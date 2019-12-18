Check out the world's tiniest gingerbread house — and you'll never guess what it's on top of Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 1 day ago )

Travis Casagrande's microscopic creation is a home for the holidays — a gingerbread house complete with a wreath over the door, a cheery brick chimney, Christmas tree details carved into the walls and a patriotic Canadian flag doormat. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Kimberly Jeffrey Check out the world's tiniest gingerbread house — and you'll never guess what it's on top of | CBC News https://t.co/sSkKOIOjAl 2 hours ago Ben RT @SpaceXtls: Way to go Mac microscopy!!Check out the world's tiniest gingerbread house — and you'll never guess what it's on top of https… 2 hours ago Construction Links Network Construction Links Network News: Ho Ho Ho - Check out the world's tiniest gingerbread house -… https://t.co/TvvxCNkyQE 3 hours ago ai.microscopy Check out the world's tiniest gingerbread house — and you'll never guess what it's on top of | CBC News https://t.co/dgygzhRDXv #science 3 hours ago 99 Down Saskatoon Check out the world's tiniest gingerbread house — and you'll never guess what it's on top of https://t.co/HUdwKA7CdO https://t.co/yBcf0SdLxX 3 hours ago Cindy BLaw BLaw BLaw HO! HO! HO! SCIENCE!!! 🎄✨🎄 Check out the world's tiniest gingerbread house — and you'll never guess what it's on t… https://t.co/3YFuZCt7vn 3 hours ago SamanthaWpg(T.M.) Check out the world's tiniest gingerbread house — and you'll never guess what it's on top of https://t.co/bcSEpX8Y1d 4 hours ago Eduard Antoniu Check out the world's tiniest gingerbread house — and you'll never guess what it's on top of | CBC News https://t.co/J9AKwZsjMu 4 hours ago