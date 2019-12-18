Global  

Check out the world's tiniest gingerbread house — and you'll never guess what it's on top of

CBC.ca Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Travis Casagrande's microscopic creation is a home for the holidays — a gingerbread house complete with a wreath over the door, a cheery brick chimney, Christmas tree details carved into the walls and a patriotic Canadian flag doormat.
