Ghostery launches Ghostery Midnight desktop app with a VPN

The Verge Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Ghostery launches Ghostery Midnight desktop app with a VPNGhostery, which makes the ad- and tracker-blocking extension of the same name, has launched Ghostery Midnight, a desktop app with extended privacy features that costs $14 a month.

Ghostery Midnight includes not only an ad-blocker and a tracker-blocker, but also a VPN, a new feature for the company. It works across a variety of apps and browsers. While the tracker and ad-blocking features are on by default, you can toggle the ad-blocker, tracker-blocker, and VPN on or off. Ghostery Midnight is also able to block ads and trackers on multiple browsers at once, so if you use more than one browser, it’s more convenient than downloading a separate extension for each browser.

The Midnight version costs $14 a month and features an all-new VPN
