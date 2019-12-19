Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Earthquake warning app sends first ever alert to users in California

9to5Mac Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
An earthquake warning app created by UC Berkley sent its first-ever alert to users in California after its release back in October.

This quake was a minor one, but it’s hoped that for bigger quakes the app can save lives and reduce injuries even if it can provide only a few seconds of warning…

more…

The post Earthquake warning app sends first ever alert to users in California appeared first on 9to5Mac.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Disney+ App Downloaded 3.2 Million Times on First Day Available [Video]Disney+ App Downloaded 3.2 Million Times on First Day Available

Disney+ App Downloaded 3.2 Million Times on First Day Available. The mobile app for iOS and Android hit 3.2 million downloads in its initial 24 hours, according to Apptopia. 89 percent of the downloads..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:56Published

Disney+ slammed with technical glitches on launch day [Video]Disney+ slammed with technical glitches on launch day

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA — Disney launched its much anticipated online streaming service Disney+ on Tuesday in selected areas, only to be immediately slammed by technical glitches. BBC reports that..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

California's statewide Earthquake Early Warning system sent its first alert

Two months after expanding across California, the state's Earthquake Early Warning system sent out its first real alert, notifying residents of shaking in...
engadget

Earthquake triggers California's early warning app for the first time

By jove, it works! California's earthquake early warning app, MyShake, sent out its first alert Tuesday notifying people nearby of a swiftly incoming...
Mashable

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.