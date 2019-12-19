An earthquake warning app created by UC Berkley sent its first-ever alert to users in California after its release back in October. This quake was a minor one, but it’s hoped that for bigger quakes the app can save lives and reduce injuries even if it can provide only a few seconds of warning… more… The post Earthquake warning app sends first ever alert to users in California appeared first on 9to5Mac.



Recent related news from verified sources California's statewide Earthquake Early Warning system sent its first alert Two months after expanding across California, the state's Earthquake Early Warning system sent out its first real alert, notifying residents of shaking in...

Earthquake triggers California's early warning app for the first time By jove, it works! California's earthquake early warning app, MyShake, sent out its first alert Tuesday notifying people nearby of a swiftly incoming...

