You could be in this ‘zero privacy’ location-tracking database of 12M phones

9to5Mac Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Anyone who has ever granted a third-party app access to Location Services could be in a location-tracking database of 12 million phones, says a new report today. And while this database is the largest one yet examined, it represents just a small fraction of the location data bought and sold every day.

The report says that the privacy policies of many apps allow their developers to share your location with ‘trusted partners,’ which could be code for ‘companies who want to buy location data’…

