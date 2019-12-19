Samsung Galaxy S10+ on sale from $470, today only (Refurb, Orig. $999+) Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 4 hours ago )

Today only, Woot offers the refurbished Samsung Galaxy S10+ Android Smartphone from *$469.99*. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, it sells for $1,000 or more in new condition and today’s deal is $80 less than our previous mention. Notable features include a 6.4-inch display, Samsung’s PowerShare wireless Qi charging technology, and “all-day” battery life. We praised it in our hands-on review, noting that is a “truly excellent smartphone.” Amazon customers tend to agree. Includes a 90-day warranty.



more…



--------------------



Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ojdwfnWwSo



The post Samsung Galaxy S10+ on sale from $470, today only (Refurb, Orig. $999+) appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this twood3 RT @9to5toys: Samsung Galaxy S10+ on sale from $470, today only (Refurb, Orig. $999+) https://t.co/LrgLMeQkIw by @trevorjd14 https://t.co/G… 37 minutes ago 9to5Toys Samsung Galaxy S10+ on sale from $470, today only (Refurb, Orig. $999+) https://t.co/LrgLMeQkIw by @trevorjd14 https://t.co/GpGLzBL2A0 2 hours ago LoveTheShop 10W Qi Wireless Charger For Samsung Pad iPhone #lovetheshop #shopping #kids #fashion #kids #outdoor #sport #sale… https://t.co/FD6zpwTwNS 10 hours ago Wael El-Manzalawy Cool Mobile Phones for Sale: Samsung Galaxy S10+ Plus G975F GSM Unlocked Smartp... https://t.co/trGGYc14oF 17 hours ago Wael El-Manzalawy Cool Mobile Phones for Sale: Samsung Galaxy S10 Factory Unlocked Phone with 128... https://t.co/jGbQE65f3d 17 hours ago Wael El-Manzalawy Cool Mobile Phones for Sale: Samsung Galaxy S10+ Plus G975F GSM Unlocked Smartp... https://t.co/pwtrPe9ZJF 17 hours ago Wanderlust 💖 @SeIIaxis yes! I upgraded to s10 thanks to the black Friday sale on Samsung's website and got the galaxy buds for freeee 18 hours ago CharlieEvans RT @Stokes_N17: I have a brand new Samsung galaxy s10 for sale. Boxed. Unopened. 512gb. Top of the range. Message me if interested. 21 hours ago