A mysterious foldable phone that snaps shut like a flip phone has appeared on Chinese social media, and people are saying it's Samsung's successor to the Galaxy Fold (AAPL)

Business Insider Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
A new set of leaked photos showing a phone with a foldable screen that shuts vertically like a flip phone has surfaced on Chinese social media, and a reliable leaker says this could be Samsung's next foldable phone. 
The design resembles Motorola's recently announced Razr, which looks like a flip phone but with a bendable...
Credit: Digital Trends - Published < > Embed
News video: Digital Trends Live 12.19.19 - Samsung's Latest Flip Phone + New York Times Location Tracking Expose

Digital Trends Live 12.19.19 - Samsung's Latest Flip Phone + New York Times Location Tracking Expose

 On the show today: Leaked images of Samsung's latest foldable flip phone; Facebook acquired a cloud gaming company; Boeing to launch its Starliner spacecraft tomorrow from Cape Canaveral; Alexa doesn't like holiday arguments, will attempt to change the subject; Top YouTube creators are taking home...

nadeemansary

Nadeem Ansari FCIM FIDM 🇬🇧 RT @businessinsider: A mysterious foldable phone that snaps shut like a flip phone has appeared on Chinese social m… https://t.co/fnXg6AkgKc 15 minutes ago

CyberDenUK

CyberDen A mysterious foldable phone that snaps shut like a flip phone has appeared on Chinese social media, and people are… https://t.co/Nf2wABagYX 53 minutes ago

MariaGa01980626

Maria Garcia RT @businessinsider: A mysterious foldable phone that snaps shut like a flip phone has appeared on Chinese social media, and people are say… 55 minutes ago

