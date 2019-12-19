Global  

How to enable and use Siri on any iPad model to ask questions, give commands, and more

Business Insider Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
How to enable and use Siri on any iPad model to ask questions, give commands, and more**

· *You can use Siri on your iPad to give commands and ask questions, as long as it's enabled.*
· *You can turn Siri on and configure its behavior in the iPad's Settings app.*
· *Once enabled, you can start Siri by saying "Hey Siri," or pressing and holding the iPad's Home or Power button, depending on your...
