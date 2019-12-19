It was 'The Lion King' star Donald Glover's idea to keep Baby Yoda a secret Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 11 hours ago )

· "The Mandalorian" creator and "The Lion King" director Jon Favreau told The Hollywood Reporter that it was Donald Glover who inspired him to keep Baby Yoda a secret until "The Mandalorian" debuted.

· Favreau said that Glover told him audiences like "to be surprised because it doesn't happen that much."

· Due to the... · "The Mandalorian" creator and "The Lion King" director Jon Favreau told The Hollywood Reporter that it was Donald Glover who inspired him to keep Baby Yoda a secret until "The Mandalorian" debuted.· Favreau said that Glover told him audiences like "to be surprised because it doesn't happen that much."· Due to the 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this 📰The_News_DIVA📰 It was 'The Lion King' star Donald Glover's idea to keep Baby Yoda a secret https://t.co/tiX4gYaghP 8 hours ago りせりな It was 'The Lion King' star Donald Glover's idea to keep Baby Yoda a secret - Business Insider https://t.co/qjPMIGx7Y2 8 hours ago Maria Garcia RT @businessinsider: It was 'The Lion King' star Donald Glover's idea to keep Baby Yoda a secret https://t.co/RTJFBGXv2w 9 hours ago Starletta It was 'The Lion King' star Donald Glover's idea to keep Baby Yoda a secret https://t.co/FqYsFziNi1 10 hours ago Márcio M. Silva It was 'The Lion King' star Donald Glover's idea to keep Baby Yoda a secret https://t.co/oYQTkkicY1 https://t.co/paC1C03LM0 11 hours ago HP Targeting, Inc. It was 'The Lion King' star Donald Glover's idea to keep Baby Yoda a secret https://t.co/52aMEMRtyK #onlinebusiness… https://t.co/hiZjmpqSCH 11 hours ago Márcio M. Silva It was 'The Lion King' star Donald Glover's idea to keep Baby Yoda a secret https://t.co/fi8L7sdZeY https://t.co/GyVyjebCUW 11 hours ago HP Targeting, Inc. It was 'The Lion King' star Donald Glover's idea to keep Baby Yoda a secret https://t.co/FrJGQfQgnH #success https://t.co/wZzQafMKUJ 11 hours ago