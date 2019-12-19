Global  

Google’s Pixel 3 had a 120 Hz LCD display on the table at one point

9to5Google Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
As it turns out, the Pixel 4 wasn’t always going to be the first Google phone with a high-refresh-rate display. In a podcast, the Pixel team confirmed that, at one point, there were talks of using a 120 Hz LCD panel on the Pixel 3 instead of the 60 Hz OLED panel we ended up with.

