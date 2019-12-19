Uber’s ride-hailing business hit with ban in Germany

Another legal blow for Uber in Europe: A regional court in Frankfurt has banned the company from sending ride-hailing requests to rental car companies via its app — with the court finding multiple competition violations. The ruling, over Uber’s dispatching process, follows a legal challenge brought by a German taxi association. In Germany Uber’s ride-hailing […]

