TiVo merges with technology licensor Xperi in $3 billion deal

TechCrunch Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Earlier this year, TiVo said it was preparing to split itself into two — a product and IP business — in order to make itself more attractive to buyers. Today, the company announced those plans have been put on hold as it has instead merged with technology licensor Xperi Corporation, in a $3 billion deal. […]
