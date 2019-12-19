Global  

This Apple Watch charger plugs directly into a USB-C port so you can carry fewer cords

The Verge Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
This Apple Watch charger plugs directly into a USB-C port so you can carry fewer cordsImage: Satechi

If you’ve been looking for an Apple Watch charger that isn’t yet another long cable that can get tangled up in your bag, Satechi’s new USB-C Apple Watch charging dock might be the charger you’ve been looking for.

The dock looks to be pretty straightforward — it’s just a magnetic Apple Watch dock that can plug into a USB-C port. You can also plug the dock into an included USB-C male to USB-C female cord and plug that cord into a USB-C port, if you need a little extra space between the dock and a USB-C port.

I actually think this could be kind of handy if you want to top up your Apple Watch’s battery while you’re out and about — but honestly, if you charge your Apple Watch every night, that will probably give you enough battery to get...
