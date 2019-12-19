Global  

Zynga hack affected 170 million accounts

The Verge Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A September password breach of online game company Zynga affected 170 million people, according to a new report from Have I Been Pwned. According to that site, the Zynga hack ranks 10th among its all-time largest hacks of user information.

Zynga admitted in September that “log-in information for certain players of certain Draw Something and Words With Friends” may have been accessed. Zynga contacted affected users at the time, but it has yet to confirm the size of the breach. According to the company, no financial information was accessed.

A Zynga spokesperson said on Thursday that the company would not be commenting beyond that September statement.

A hacker calling himself Gnosticplayers told Hacker News in September that he had...
