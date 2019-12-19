Global  

Ghostery breaks out of the browser with Midnight, a privacy suite for your entire system

PC World Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Ghostery breaks out of the browser with Midnight, a privacy suite for your entire systemGhostery’s ad-blocking extension is one of the more popular ways to protect your browser from unwanted trackers, but your online life isn’t limited to the web. That’s why Ghostery has launched Midnight, a new desktop app that blocks ads and trackers from a variety of apps, not just browsers. But this time, it’s going to cost you.

Ghostery is calling Midnight a privacy suite, and its mission is clear: to “intercept and block invisible third-party trackers that pervade your browsers and applications.” It consists of three components—ad blocking, tracker blocking, and a VPN—and since it’s a full app, the interface is far more robust than its other products, with app-by-app controls and statistics about how you’re being tracked. It works across a wide variety of apps, including Spotify, Dropbox, Photoshop, and of course, Safari and Chrome. 

