The creators of 'Fortnite' are giving away a free PC game every day for the rest of the year amid a big holiday sale — here's how to claim your copies

Business Insider Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
The creators of 'Fortnite' are giving away a free PC game every day for the rest of the year amid a big holiday sale — here's how to claim your copies· *The Epic Games Store is giving away a free game every day until New Year's Day 2020, but you'll have to log in daily to claim each one.*
· *The Epic Games Store is also having a holiday sale that will offer customers a $10 coupon off any purchase of $15 or more. Select games in the store will also be up to 75 percent...
News video: Epic Is Giving Away Free Fortnite Holiday Skins

Epic Is Giving Away Free Fortnite Holiday Skins 01:10

 Fortnite’s new Winterfest event has arrived with presents in tow. In order to collect your free loot, simply visit the new event vendor, Crackshot the nutcracker.

