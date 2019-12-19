Global  

Facebook bans misinformation related to the 2020 US census

engadget Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Facebook and Instagram have revealed a new policy that bans misinformation related to the 2020 census. The services won't allow untrue information about when, where and how people should participate in the census, who can participate or what informat...
