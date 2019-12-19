A new Ford Shelby Mustang 'Heritage' package evokes the Ford vs. Ferrari era (F) Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 3 days ago )

· Ford announced a special "Heritage" package for its stupendous Shelby Mustang GT 350 and GT 350R pony cars.

· The package costs about $2,000 and includes some throwback livery options.

· The legacy of the Shelby-tuned Mustang GT 350 dates to the Ford vs. Ferrari era, when the Mustang was just a year old and proving itself... · Ford announced a special "Heritage" package for its stupendous Shelby Mustang GT 350 and GT 350R pony cars.· The package costs about $2,000 and includes some throwback livery options.· The legacy of the Shelby-tuned Mustang GT 350 dates to the Ford vs. Ferrari era, when the Mustang was just a year old and proving itself 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this