Last-minute magazine gifts from $4 or less: Wired, GQ, Men’s Health, more

9to5Toys Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
DiscountMags is now offering a number of notable holiday magazine deals to cover all of your last-minute shopping needs. Ranging from titles like Wired and Men’s/Women’s Health, to GQ, Bon Appetit, Golfweek and more, the deals start below *$5 *per year. This is one gift that keeps on giving and you won’t have to worry about these digital subscriptions shipping on time for the big day. Everything in your cart can be sent to a different address with a gift note attached should you choose to do so. However, you’ll want to head below for even more deals from *$3.75* or less. more…

