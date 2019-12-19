Global  

Save $20 on Under Armour’s Hustle 4.0 MacBook Backpack at an Amazon low of $33

9to5Toys Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Amazon is currently offering the Under Armour Hustle 4.0 Backpack for *$33 shipped*. Usually selling for $55, like you’ll find direct from Under Armour, today’s offer is good for a 40% discount, beats our previous mention by $8, and matches the Amazon all-time low. This backpack features Under Armour’s UA Storm technology, which keeps everything protected from rain and the elements while out and about. There’s also plenty of internal compartments for storing gear and two side water bottle pockets. MacBook owners will be relieved to know that there’s a dedicated slot with room for up to 16-inch models. Over 635 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

