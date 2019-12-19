LEGO Sith Trooper BrickHeadz Review: Must-have Rise of Skywalker collectibles

Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 2 days ago )

With the final installment of the Skywalker Saga opening in theaters tonight, we decided to take a hands-on look at one of the latest LEGO kits from the Star Wars theme. Stacking up to two new BrickHeadz models, the Kylo Ren and Sith Trooper creations are ripe with unique techniques, printed elements, and more. Head below for a closer look at the two new BrickHeadz figures and all the details from our most recent review.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ojdwfnWwSo



