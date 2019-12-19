Global  

Stunning first trailer for Christopher Nolan’s Tenet introduces the director’s most ambitious film yet

The Verge Thursday, 19 December 2019
Stunning first trailer for Christopher Nolan’s Tenet introduces the director’s most ambitious film yetChristopher Nolan’s Tenet, a movie set within the world of international espionage, finally has a first trailer that sheds some more light on the director’s 11th film.

The first trailer sheds some light on the storyline, which has been kept under wraps for quite some time. It seems like John David Washington’s character is trying to prevent a third World War, but it’s unclear what that entails. Like other Nolan projects, an element of time travel will be included in order for Washington to achieve his goal. That means meeting up with characters played by beloved actors Nolan has worked with in the past, like Michael Caine. The trailer includes some beautiful shots (apparently shot in seven different countries), so Nolan fans should be...
News video: Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' Debuts First Trailer

Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' Debuts First Trailer 00:49

 Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' Debuts First Trailer. It is scheduled to reach theaters next year on July 17. 'Tenet' stars 'BlacKkKlansman' actor John David Washington and Robert Pattinson. The film centers on spies who use time manipulation to prevent a world war. Other main details surrounding 'Tenet'...

