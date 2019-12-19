This Alexa-enabled pan/tilt 1080p security camera is down to $21.50 (Reg. $50)

Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 7 hours ago )

ANNKE (98% positive feedback from over 6,800) via Amazon is offering its 1080p Smart Home Security Camera for *$21.50 Prime shipped* when code *PQIMLZHU* has been applied at checkout. Down from $50, today’s offer is good for a 57% discount, beats our previous mention by $1, and marks the best price we’ve seen. ANNKE’s camera is headlined by pan and tilt functionality, allowing you to watch over every corner of a room. It also records in 1080p and works with Alexa as well as Assistant. That makes it a notable addition to an Echo Show or Nest Hub. Over 135 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.



