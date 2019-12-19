Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

This Alexa-enabled pan/tilt 1080p security camera is down to $21.50 (Reg. $50)

9to5Toys Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
ANNKE (98% positive feedback from over 6,800) via Amazon is offering its 1080p Smart Home Security Camera for *$21.50 Prime shipped* when code *PQIMLZHU* has been applied at checkout. Down from $50, today’s offer is good for a 57% discount, beats our previous mention by $1, and marks the best price we’ve seen. ANNKE’s camera is headlined by pan and tilt functionality, allowing you to watch over every corner of a room. It also records in 1080p and works with Alexa as well as Assistant. That makes it a notable addition to an Echo Show or Nest Hub. Over 135 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

more…

--------------------

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ojdwfnWwSo

The post This Alexa-enabled pan/tilt 1080p security camera is down to $21.50 (Reg. $50) appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.