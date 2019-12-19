Amazon’s holiday shipping deadlines are coming up fast Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 6 hours ago )

If you’ve been procrastinating on purchasing those holiday gifts, are still hoping to get your packages by December 24th, and are depending on Amazon for your online purchases, your deadline is coming up fast.



According to Amazon, if you’re not a Prime member, you have until today, Thursday, December 19th, to take advantage of the vendor’s free holiday shipping offers and get those boxes under the tree by the 24th. Friday, December 20th is the last day that standard shipping will get it to you in time.



If you are a Prime member, you’ve got a little more leeway. Sunday, December 22nd is the last day for free two-day Prime delivery, while Monday the 23rd is the last day for free one-day delivery.



