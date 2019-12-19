Global  

Satechi’s new Apple Watch USB-C charging dock is already 20 percent off

The Verge Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Satechi’s new Apple Watch USB-C charging dock is already 20 percent offSatechi Apple Watch USB-C charging dock | Image: Satechi

Satechi has made a convenient USB-C Apple Watch charging dock. It plugs into a USB-C port and then charges the Watch through a magnetic dock. You can charge your Watch using your tablet or laptop, so you won’t have to look for an outlet. And the best part is you don’t need another cord. It does come with a Type-C cable, in case you need more space around the port.

This new dock was just announced, but Satechi is putting it on sale for a limited time. From now until December 26th, you can get 20 percent off of the charging dock from Satechi if you enter the code *GIFTSATECHI *at checkout. The list price is $44.99, so the discount code will bring that down to $36. It’s expected to ship in one or two days, so it should arrive in time for the...
