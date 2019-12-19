Satechi’s new Apple Watch USB-C charging dock is already 20 percent off Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 12 hours ago )

Satechi Apple Watch USB-C charging dock | Image: Satechi



Satechi has made a convenient USB-C Apple Watch charging dock. It plugs into a USB-C port and then charges the Watch through a magnetic dock. You can charge your Watch using your tablet or laptop, so you won’t have to look for an outlet. And the best part is you don’t need another cord. It does come with a Type-C cable, in case you need more space around the port.



This new dock was just announced, but Satechi is putting it on sale for a limited time. From now until December 26th, you can get 20 percent off of the charging dock from Satechi if you enter the code *GIFTSATECHI *at checkout. The list price is $44.99, so the discount code will bring that down to $36. It’s expected to ship in one or two days, so it should arrive in time for the... Satechi Apple Watch USB-C charging dock | Image: SatechiSatechi has made a convenient USB-C Apple Watch charging dock. It plugs into a USB-C port and then charges the Watch through a magnetic dock. You can charge your Watch using your tablet or laptop, so you won’t have to look for an outlet. And the best part is you don’t need another cord. It does come with a Type-C cable, in case you need more space around the port.This new dock was just announced, but Satechi is putting it on sale for a limited time. From now until December 26th, you can get 20 percent off of the charging dock from Satechi if you enter the code *GIFTSATECHI *at checkout. The list price is $44.99, so the discount code will bring that down to $36. It’s expected to ship in one or two days, so it should arrive in time for the... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this beep_R_A.K. RT @Satechi: Introducing the NEW Satechi USB-C Magnetic Charging Dock for Apple Watch!⌚️ The first Apple Watch charger with a detachable U… 36 minutes ago tanato RT @verge: Satechi’s new Apple Watch USB-C charging dock is already 20 percent off https://t.co/s30W7GVKEW https://t.co/Ov0oEVMJTS 3 hours ago Ruhani Rabin 🛸 Satechi’s new Apple Watch USB-C charging dock is already 20 percent off https://t.co/fMIIrkW8nF https://t.co/XMFPbLSlRH 4 hours ago Joe Casabona 🎙🚀 This short USB-C charger for the Apple Watch is cool. https://t.co/vPq2iTSbnm @Satechi makes some cool stuff. 4 hours ago Verge Deals Satechi has made a USB-C Apple Watch charging dock and it's already on sale. You can save 20 percent when you use t… https://t.co/XqAkoA29A3 4 hours ago Tech News Satechis new Apple Watch USB-C charging dock is already 20 percent off - The Verge https://t.co/lg5FnRfERh 4 hours ago General Physics Lab Satechi’s new Apple Watch USB-C charging dock is already 20 percent off - The Verge - +GENERAL PHYSICS LABORATORY (… https://t.co/V0cqnQp1Sc 5 hours ago Plat4om Satechi announces a new Apple Watch charger with a detachable USB-C cable. The USB-C Magnetic Charging Dock feature… https://t.co/6qUYN0Uhyc 5 hours ago