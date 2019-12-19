Amazon and Epic Games Store offer limited-time deals on Echo speakers and popular games

Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge



We’re less than a week away from Christmas, but deals are still popping up all over the web. Whether you’re doing last-minute holiday shopping or just want to save on a pair of headphones, there are sales of all kinds happening right now. Most of these products should come in time for Christmas, but we’ve pointed out where that’s not the case.



Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge



The unlocked Google Pixel 3A is $249.99 and the Pixel 3A XL is $329.99 at Best Buy if you activate today, saving you $150 on either model. Without activation, the Pixel 3A is $299 at several retailers including Best Buy, Amazon, and the Google Store. That’s a $100 discount. The Pixel 3A XL is $359 at B&H Photo and Amazon, and $379 at the Google... Photo by Chris Welch / The VergeWe’re less than a week away from Christmas, but deals are still popping up all over the web. Whether you’re doing last-minute holiday shopping or just want to save on a pair of headphones, there are sales of all kinds happening right now. Most of these products should come in time for Christmas, but we’ve pointed out where that’s not the case.Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The VergeThe unlocked Google Pixel 3A is $249.99 and the Pixel 3A XL is $329.99 at Best Buy if you activate today, saving you $150 on either model. Without activation, the Pixel 3A is $299 at several retailers including Best Buy, Amazon, and the Google Store. That’s a $100 discount. The Pixel 3A XL is $359 at B&H Photo and Amazon, and $379 at the Google... 👓 View full article

