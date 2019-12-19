Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Amazon and Epic Games Store offer limited-time deals on Echo speakers and popular games

The Verge Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Amazon and Epic Games Store offer limited-time deals on Echo speakers and popular gamesPhoto by Chris Welch / The Verge

We’re less than a week away from Christmas, but deals are still popping up all over the web. Whether you’re doing last-minute holiday shopping or just want to save on a pair of headphones, there are sales of all kinds happening right now. Most of these products should come in time for Christmas, but we’ve pointed out where that’s not the case.

Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

The unlocked Google Pixel 3A is $249.99 and the Pixel 3A XL is $329.99 at Best Buy if you activate today, saving you $150 on either model. Without activation, the Pixel 3A is $299 at several retailers including Best Buy, Amazon, and the Google Store. That’s a $100 discount. The Pixel 3A XL is $359 at B&H Photo and Amazon, and $379 at the Google...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Today’s deals include Echo Show bundles, iPads, and MacBooks

Today’s deals include Echo Show bundles, iPads, and MacBooksPhoto by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge If you’ve been putting off your holiday shopping, there are even more deals available now on popular phones, tablets, and...
The Verge

Osmo’s iPad-centered learning kits are up to 30% off with deals from $49

Amazon currently offers the Osmo Genius iPad Starter Kit for *$69.99 shipped*. Usually selling for $100, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount and matches...
9to5Toys

You Might Like


Tweets about this

abaNews3

abaNews Amazon has discounted the Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Show along wi... #news #media #abanews #EpicGamesStore… https://t.co/cjip8sm2S2 1 day ago

TechInsiderz

Tech Insider Amazon and Epic Games Store offer limited-time deals on Echo speakers and popular games https://t.co/2bwmB93j5Z https://t.co/WTeOzXYzbq 6 days ago

ninetysixdelta

Squint @TyWorth On your first day at GameStop they play you a corporate training video where a guy in a suit says "Remembe… https://t.co/SZzuhOqBcu 6 days ago

gamerunet

Game run Amazon and Epic Games Store offer limited-time deals on Echo speakers and popular games https://t.co/QnI44YT4FA 1 week ago

DaPathanGuy

Zèé SH Discover Inside: Amazon and Epic Games Store offer limited-time deals on Echo speakers and popular games https://t.co/0g9brYuRNy 1 week ago

motionadven

Okedi Peter John Amazon and Epic Games Store offer limited-time deals on Echo speakers and popular games https://t.co/dOpn7HzQOV https://t.co/M7piPSqwcs 1 week ago

CreativeRfm

Robert Filhm Amazon and Epic Games Store offer limited-time deals on Echo speakers and popular games https://t.co/XgvE1TBoYY… https://t.co/ndaSbddjG5 1 week ago

FortniteBoards

Fortnite Boards Amazon and Epic Games Store offer limited-time deals on Echo speakers and popular games https://t.co/BGARe4Q3e7 https://t.co/RmgBC8Ansy 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.