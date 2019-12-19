News24.com | French boy thrown from London gallery begins to speak: family

A teenager who threw a six-year-old boy from a viewing platform at the Tate Modern art gallery has pleaded guilty to attempted murder. Jonty Bravery, 18, entered his plea during a short hearing at the..

This is the heart-warming moment that a baby boy was filmed taking his first steps in footage that showcases his families’ pri BABY GOT TRACK- This is the heart-warming moment that a baby boy was filmed taking his first steps in footage that showcases his families' priceless reaction in slow-motion! Not every parent is lucky.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:53Published on November 18, 2019