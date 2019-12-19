Global  

Facebook EU user data transfer contracts are legal, but risks ahead: EU court adviser

Reuters Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Agreements that let Facebook and other firms send European citizens' data to the United States and other countries are valid, a key EU court adviser said on Thursday, although he left room for such transfers to be blocked if European data protection standards are not met in countries receiving the information.
