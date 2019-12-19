Global  

Best Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Merch – Save on books, Funko, LEGO, more

9to5Toys Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
The Rise of Skywalker is hitting theaters as we speak, bringing yet another Star Wars trilogy to a close. Whether you’re lining up tonight or not, now is a great time to refresh your Star Wars merch collection with some fresh toys, clothing, and more to commemorate this week’s big release. With a new Star Wars film comes a fresh batch of collectibles, so there is plenty of new Rise of the Skywalker merch out there worth considering or maybe even as a last-chance gift under the tree.

News video: 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Expected to Debut With $175 Million

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Expected to Debut With $175 Million

 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Expected to Debut With $175 Million . The latest 'Star Wars' film is estimated to make anywhere from $175 million to $200 million in its opening weekend. 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' debuted to a then-record $248 million in 2015. and 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'...

