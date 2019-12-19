Global  

ASUS TUF gaming laptop with GTX 1650 for $499, Threadripper CPU $120, more

9to5Toys Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
The Microsoft Store is offering the ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop with 2.1GHz Ryzen 5/8GB/256GB for *$499 shipped*. Down from its $799 going rate, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked overall and is the lowest available. Offering a GTX 1650 4GB graphics card, this laptop is great for the on-the-go gamer. The 256GB NVMe SSD offers blazing fast speeds, making sure that your games are always quick to launch. ASUS’ TUF lineup of computers are well-rated. Head below for other great PC gaming deals like a *$120* Threadripper processor, *$249* gaming laptop, and more.

