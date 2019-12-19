Global  

Cook a whole chicken in this Chefman air fryer toaster oven: $100 (Reg. $150+)

9to5Toys Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Amazon is offering the Chefman 25-L Toaster Oven Air Fryer for *$99.99 shipped*. Matched as part of the Deals of the Day at Best Buy where it is regularly as much as $200. Over at Amazon, it sells for more like $130 or $150 and is now matching the all-time low. This 7-in-1 appliance can air fry, bake, broil, and more with variable temperature settings from 200 to 450-degrees. Whether it’s just 6-slices of toast or an entire chicken, this model can feed the whole family in one shot. It has an auto shut-off feature for safety and comes with a broil pan, flat wire rack, air fry basket, and a removable crumb tray. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below. more…

