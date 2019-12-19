Global  

This Dyson AiO heats, cools, and purifies your space: $190 (Refurb, Orig. $499)

9to5Toys Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Dyson Direct via Rakuten is offering its refurbished Pure Hot + Cool Purifier, Heater, and Fan (HP01) for *$189.99 shipped*. That’s $184 off the going rate in new condition at Amazon and is the best price we can find right now. When it comes to portable heaters, this Dyson model crams a whole bunch of tech into one package. Not only can it heat to a specific temperature, you’ll also be able turn on a fan to circulate air and help cool you down in addition to built-in purifying tech that squashes 99.97% of allergens. Buyers will receive a six-month warranty with their purchase. Rated 4.3/5 stars. more…

