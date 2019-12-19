Global  

How to live-stream tonight’s 2020 Democratic debate

The Verge Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Photo by Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

On Thursday, seven Democratic presidential candidates are set to take the stage for the final primary debate in 2019. This sixth debate will be hosted by PBS and Politico at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.

**HOW DO I WATCH?**

There are a number of ways you’ll be able to watch the debate tonight.

It’ll be live-streamed on pbs.org, politico.com, and CNN.com and on the CNNgo app on iOS and Android. If you want to watch it through a streaming device like your Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, or Chromecast, you’ll be able to watch it on the PBS video apps or the CNNgo app there as well.

It will also be broadcasted by local PBS stations and simulcast on CNN and CNN International channels.

**WHEN DOES IT START?**

The debate will take place on...
