OnePlus is launching a bug bounty program after disclosing the second breach in two years
Thursday, 19 December 2019 () Photo by Jon Porter / The Verge
OnePlus announced its second data breach in two years back in November, and the phone maker promised to launch a bug bounty program by the end of the year to beef up its security. A bug bounty program could, in theory, prevent future breaches. Today, OnePlus announced that its bug bounty program is now live.
If you find a bug or vulnerability, you can submit it here (although you’ll need to make an account first), and it seems the company will be updating a leaderboard of top contributors and featuring the top three contributors on the bug bounty program’s main page.
On a page about the program, OnePlus says it will offer rewards according to the following tiers:
· Special cases: up to $7,000
· Critical: $750–$1,500
· High: $250–$750
· M...
LONDON -- After its UK subsidiary Virgin Media spent the last two years integrating with rival pay-TV operator Sky to light up targeted TV ad capabilities, Liberty Global will use the deal as a template for future European roll-outs. In 2017, rival Virgin Media, a cable TV operator, announced it...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Digitalmunition OnePlus is launching a bug bounty program after disclosing the second breach in two years https://t.co/uG8aN0I5vg 7 hours ago
siva arja RT @verge: OnePlus is launching a bug bounty program after disclosing the second breach in two years https://t.co/rA29jp9vyE https://t.co/r… 18 hours ago
Jahangeer 💻☕️ Digital Marketer OnePlus is launching a bug bounty program after disclosing the second breach in two years https://t.co/Mh5om8JJbZ https://t.co/8mN5Hz0MTc 18 hours ago
Chris Gkalfas#RT@verge: OnePlus is launching a bug bounty program after disclosing the second breach in two years… https://t.co/3wcZl4eUpq 19 hours ago