OnePlus is launching a bug bounty program after disclosing the second breach in two years

The Verge Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
OnePlus is launching a bug bounty program after disclosing the second breach in two yearsPhoto by Jon Porter / The Verge

OnePlus announced its second data breach in two years back in November, and the phone maker promised to launch a bug bounty program by the end of the year to beef up its security. A bug bounty program could, in theory, prevent future breaches. Today, OnePlus announced that its bug bounty program is now live.

If you find a bug or vulnerability, you can submit it here (although you’ll need to make an account first), and it seems the company will be updating a leaderboard of top contributors and featuring the top three contributors on the bug bounty program’s main page.

On a page about the program, OnePlus says it will offer rewards according to the following tiers:

· Special cases: up to $7,000
· Critical: $750–$1,500
· High: $250–$750
· M...
