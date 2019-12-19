Adtech firms Rubicon Project and Telaria explain how their planned merger will help them take on Google in the race for connected TV advertising Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 6 hours ago )

**



· *Publicly traded adtech firms Rubicon Project and Telaria are merging in a stock-for-stock deal that is expected to close during the first half of 2020.*

· *The move is the latest in a string of adtech consolidations, and executives said the combined company wants to become the biggest publisher-facing firm,... **· *Publicly traded adtech firms Rubicon Project and Telaria are merging in a stock-for-stock deal that is expected to close during the first half of 2020.*· *The move is the latest in a string of adtech consolidations, and executives said the combined company wants to become the biggest publisher-facing firm, 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Purbita Ditecha Adtech firms Rubicon Project and Telaria explain how their planned… https://t.co/5ptyhyQfRp via #Indilens #India 2 hours ago Mediagazer Chatter RT @businessinsider: Adtech firms Rubicon Project and Telaria explain how their planned merger will help take on Google in the race for con… 2 hours ago Adagogo https://t.co/WnT1VFDZsI - Adtech firms Rubicon Project and Telaria explain how their planned merger will help them… https://t.co/6HcIR7Dvyd 4 hours ago Márcio M. Silva Adtech firms Rubicon Project and Telaria explain how their planned merger will help them take on Google in the race… https://t.co/ck1Cd5UhcM 4 hours ago HP Targeting, Inc. Adtech firms Rubicon Project and Telaria explain how their planned merger will help them take on Google in the race… https://t.co/v0ygUewyNc 4 hours ago Aurélien Adtech firms Rubicon Project and Telaria explain how their planned merger will help them take on Google ... https://t.co/Hy8rjBTnlG #tech 4 hours ago Business Insider Adtech firms Rubicon Project and Telaria explain how their planned merger will help take on Google in the race for… https://t.co/pXpmSp1vkX 4 hours ago