Go read this New York Times exposé on smartphone location tracking because it’s worse than you think Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 4 hours ago )

Photo by Tom Warren / The Verge



I read a joke the other day that went something like: your cyberpunk dystopia name is just your actual name because the corporations have already won. Although that’s not really a joke, not if you think about it for too long. We do live in an era of unbridled corporate power, power that’s also captured about half the government and the presidency. Today, The New York Times Opinion section published the introductory piece in a series on smartphone location tracking — a perfectly legal, extremely valuable private industry where apps monitor your precise location without your knowledge — which could easily identify you personally.



“Every minute of every day, everywhere on the planet, dozens of companies — largely unregulated, little... Photo by Tom Warren / The VergeI read a joke the other day that went something like: your cyberpunk dystopia name is just your actual name because the corporations have already won. Although that’s not really a joke, not if you think about it for too long. We do live in an era of unbridled corporate power, power that’s also captured about half the government and the presidency. Today, The New York Times Opinion section published the introductory piece in a series on smartphone location tracking — a perfectly legal, extremely valuable private industry where apps monitor your precise location without your knowledge — which could easily identify you personally.“Every minute of every day, everywhere on the planet, dozens of companies — largely unregulated, little... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 6 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Rumble - Published App Data And Location Tracking | Digital Trends Live 12.18.19 07:29 New York Times writer Stuart A. Thompson discusses their expose of location data they obtained on millions of Americans, how easy it was to decern who this supposed anonymous data belongs to and the ramifications. You Might Like

Tweets about this