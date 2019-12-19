PDP Elite Nintendo Switch Kit for $15 (40% off) + more accessories from $7.50
Thursday, 19 December 2019 () The official Best Buy eBay store is offering the PDP Elite Edition Starter Kit for Nintendo Switch at *$14.99 shipped*. Matched direct as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $25, just the case portion of this bundle goes for $18 at Amazon right now. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. Alongside the EVA fabric travel case, this officially licensed starter kit includes silicone Joy-Con grips, a USB-C power cable and the Switch-themed red cleaning cloth. The case itself can carry the console, 6 games, and various accessories. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. Head below for even more Nintendo Switch accessory deals from *$7.50*. more…
--------------------
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ojdwfnWwSo
