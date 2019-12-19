YouTubers, Silicon Valley, and fans help MrBeast raise $20 million for tree charity
Thursday, 19 December 2019 () YouTubers have surpassed their goal of raising $20 million to help the Arbor Day Foundation plant 20 million trees, with the help of more than half a million donors and some wealthy tech executives. The charity campaign began nearly two months ago, when hundreds of YouTubers, led by Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson, teamed up to fight climate change and prove that YouTube “isn’t just a drama fest.”
Donaldson partnered with some of YouTube’s most popular creators to promote the “Team Trees” initiative, including Mark Rober (8.7M subscribers), Guava Juice (14.6M), Marques Brownlee (9.5M), Smarter Every Day (7.4M), Ninja (22.4M), Jacksepticeye (22.9M), and more. More channels participated after Donaldson and friends announced their plans on...
