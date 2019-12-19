Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

YouTubers, Silicon Valley, and fans help MrBeast raise $20 million for tree charity

The Verge Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
YouTubers, Silicon Valley, and fans help MrBeast raise $20 million for tree charityYouTubers have surpassed their goal of raising $20 million to help the Arbor Day Foundation plant 20 million trees, with the help of more than half a million donors and some wealthy tech executives. The charity campaign began nearly two months ago, when hundreds of YouTubers, led by Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson, teamed up to fight climate change and prove that YouTube “isn’t just a drama fest.”

Donaldson partnered with some of YouTube’s most popular creators to promote the “Team Trees” initiative, including Mark Rober (8.7M subscribers), Guava Juice (14.6M), Marques Brownlee (9.5M), Smarter Every Day (7.4M), Ninja (22.4M), Jacksepticeye (22.9M), and more. More channels participated after Donaldson and friends announced their plans on...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Mariah Carey's

Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" Is Bringing In Millions 01:29

 Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" Is Bringing In Millions. Carey's 1994 Christmas hit No. 1 on the 'Billboard' Hot 100 for the first time this week. The holiday classic is Spotify's most-streamed Christmas song of all-time with 602 million plays. "All I Want For Christmas Is You" has...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

biogirl09

Mallory Tompsett RT @verge: YouTubers, Silicon Valley, and fans help MrBeast raise $20 million for tree charity https://t.co/zphQ7NeSS9 https://t.co/ngJXkpl… 41 minutes ago

Cyrus_McDugan

Mohammed McDugan 🇪🇺 YouTubers, Silicon Valley, and fans help MrBeast raise $20 million for tree charity - The Verge https://t.co/sgAlxDccgY 1 hour ago

AlexvanDillen

Alex van Dillen YouTubers, Silicon Valley, and fans help MrBeast raise $20 million for tree charity - The Verge https://t.co/S2F6zVSl0F 3 hours ago

AndySteer

Andy Steer 🇪🇺 🚨 Positive YouTube story alert 🚨 YouTubers, Silicon Valley, and fans help MrBeast raise $20 million for tree charity https://t.co/ase92ZaxcS 4 hours ago

iamthelmst

iamtristan YouTubers, Silicon Valley, and fans help MrBeast raise $20 million for tree charity https://t.co/aW4k8shEtA via @Verge 4 hours ago

atltreepros

atltreepros YouTubers, Silicon Valley, and fans help MrBeast raise $20 million for tree charity - The Verge: https://t.co/qP53wkI7X2 4 hours ago

Pothila

Yellowfin Tune RT @EcoInternetDrGB: YouTubers, Silicon Valley, and fans help MrBeast raise $20 million for tree charity: The Verge https://t.co/xxcF1Qf4Wt… 4 hours ago

AkuSukaMartabak

Aku Suka Martabak YouTubers, Silicon Valley, and fans help MrBeast raise $20 million for tree charity https://t.co/u6hTOUQycv https://t.co/lClk8b5lxB 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.