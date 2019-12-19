Facial-recognition technology has a racial bias problem, according to a new landmark federal study

You Might Like

Tweets about this Carol Sampietro RT @ThisWeekABC: Advocacy groups and lawmakers renew calls for ban on government use of facial recognition technology in wake of sweeping n… 9 minutes ago Soonitee RT @amydiehl: #AI Bias: @NIST study of 189 software apps found that Asian & African-American ppl were up to 100x more likely to be misident… 19 minutes ago neco anon RT @ABCPolitics: Advocacy groups and lawmakers renew calls for ban on government use of facial recognition technology in wake of sweeping n… 28 minutes ago ABC News Politics Advocacy groups and lawmakers renew calls for ban on government use of facial recognition technology in wake of swe… https://t.co/ylHzT7Roul 43 minutes ago Input MASSIVE SIGH: Facial recognition is just as racist and sexist as we suspected. https://t.co/J4aRXV7TOn 50 minutes ago RememberToRemember RT @bigblackjacobin: Wrote about yet another study confirming racial bias in facial recognition technology. It's time to ban it! https://t.… 52 minutes ago Changing America Facial-recognition technology is more likely to misidentify people of color than white people, according to the res… https://t.co/8xUQjhBCnC 59 minutes ago Cara Wadsworth RT @wipoolplayer: Facial-recognition technology has a racial-bias problem, study finds - Business Insider https://t.co/DxsXDCXsdH 1 hour ago