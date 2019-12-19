Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Facial-recognition technology has a racial bias problem, according to a new landmark federal study

Business Insider Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Facial-recognition technology has a racial bias problem, according to a new landmark federal study· Facial-recognition algorithms are more likely to misidentify people of color than white people, according to a federal study published Thursday.
· The study found that black people and Asian people are up to 100 times as likely to produce a false positive than white men, and women were more likely to be misidentified than...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published < > Embed
News video: Government report finds evidence of racial bias in facial recognition technology

Government report finds evidence of racial bias in facial recognition technology 01:53

 Government report finds evidence of racial bias in facial recognition technology

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sampietro75

Carol Sampietro RT @ThisWeekABC: Advocacy groups and lawmakers renew calls for ban on government use of facial recognition technology in wake of sweeping n… 9 minutes ago

kaj_soonitee

Soonitee RT @amydiehl: #AI Bias: @NIST study of 189 software apps found that Asian & African-American ppl were up to 100x more likely to be misident… 19 minutes ago

AnonNeco

neco anon RT @ABCPolitics: Advocacy groups and lawmakers renew calls for ban on government use of facial recognition technology in wake of sweeping n… 28 minutes ago

ABCPolitics

ABC News Politics Advocacy groups and lawmakers renew calls for ban on government use of facial recognition technology in wake of swe… https://t.co/ylHzT7Roul 43 minutes ago

inputmag

Input MASSIVE SIGH: Facial recognition is just as racist and sexist as we suspected. https://t.co/J4aRXV7TOn 50 minutes ago

NITElifestyle

RememberToRemember RT @bigblackjacobin: Wrote about yet another study confirming racial bias in facial recognition technology. It's time to ban it! https://t.… 52 minutes ago

ChangingAmerica

Changing America Facial-recognition technology is more likely to misidentify people of color than white people, according to the res… https://t.co/8xUQjhBCnC 59 minutes ago

USAShopper

Cara Wadsworth RT @wipoolplayer: Facial-recognition technology has a racial-bias problem, study finds - Business Insider https://t.co/DxsXDCXsdH 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.