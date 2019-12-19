NASA has confirmed a new class of huge 'super-puff' planets that have the density of cotton candy

Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 1 day ago )

· NASA has confirmed the existence of a new class of planets called "super-puffs," which have the density of cotton candy.

· Astronomers used the Hubble Space Telescope to peer at three super-puff planets circling a distant star, but thick clouds blocked the view of the planets' atmospheres. That means they could be shrouded... · NASA has confirmed the existence of a new class of planets called "super-puffs," which have the density of cotton candy.· Astronomers used the Hubble Space Telescope to peer at three super-puff planets circling a distant star, but thick clouds blocked the view of the planets' atmospheres. That means they could be shrouded 👓 View full article

