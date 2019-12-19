Global  

NASA has confirmed a new class of huge 'super-puff' planets that have the density of cotton candy

Thursday, 19 December 2019
NASA has confirmed a new class of huge 'super-puff' planets that have the density of cotton candy· NASA has confirmed the existence of a new class of planets called "super-puffs," which have the density of cotton candy.
· Astronomers used the Hubble Space Telescope to peer at three super-puff planets circling a distant star, but thick clouds blocked the view of the planets' atmospheres. That means they could be shrouded...
Credit: GeoBeats
News video: Behold The Bizarre 'Cotton Candy' Planets

Behold The Bizarre 'Cotton Candy' Planets 00:46

 Astronomers have discovered three exoplanets that are light and fluffy like cotton candy.

roothehedgehog

Arnaav Bhavanani 🦔 RT @BiIndia: .@NASA has confirmed a new class of huge 'super-puff' planets that have the density of cotton candy 32 minutes ago

Tipsxnews

Tips News NASA has confirmed a new class of huge 'super-puff' planets that have the density of cotton candy – Business Inside… 7 hours ago

truth_warrior20

InSearchOfTruth Lmfaoooo seriously man ? For real https://t.co/mHGW5vI0Eo 7 hours ago

ColorSTREAMedia

Color Stream Media RT @rtehrani: NASA has confirmed a new class of huge 'super-puff' planets that have the density of cotton candy 8 hours ago

