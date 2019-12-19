Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

If you stopped at a Wawa mini mart recently, your payment card details may have been snatched

The Verge Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
If you stopped at a Wawa mini mart recently, your payment card details may have been snatchedIf you used your credit card or debit card to buy gas or pay for snacks at any Wawa convenience store, anytime in the past nine months, your card information may have been skimmed by malware. The Philadelphia-based gas and convenience store chain says it discovered the malware on its payment processing servers on December 10th, but it took quite a while for the company to notice — the malware may have affected all 700 of its locations across five states since March.

Credit card and debit card numbers, expiration dates and customers’ names on the cards used at its in-store registers and gas pumps were among the data affected, the company says. The company’s announcement and FAQ doesn’t begin to suggest how the malware got there or who...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published < > Embed
News video: Wawa announces data breach at 'potentially all' locations

Wawa announces data breach at 'potentially all' locations 00:41

 The CEO of Wawa is apologizing after the convenience store chain became a center of a massive data breach. According to an open letter from Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens, the company discovered malware on Wawa's payment processing servers between December 10 and 12 of 2019. Gheysens said in the letter that...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Wawa announces data breach at 'potentially all' locations [Video]Wawa announces data breach at 'potentially all' locations

The malware accessed customers&apos; payment card information, including credit and debit card numbers, expiration dates and cardholder names at potentially inside the store and at the self-serve..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:17Published

Major Credit Card Issuer Warns About Paying For Gas At The Pump [Video]Major Credit Card Issuer Warns About Paying For Gas At The Pump

Visa is warning its users about using credit cards to pay for gas at the pump. Newser reports Visa has recently two security groups about cybercrime groups. The groups have hacked North American fuel..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

SmartMetric Reports That Over $24 Billion Was Lost in 2018 Due to Payment Card Fraud Worldwide

SmartMetric Reports That Over $24 Billion Was Lost in 2018 Due to Payment Card Fraud WorldwideNEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- #ameritrade--SmartMetric, Inc. (OTCQB: SMME) reported that in 2018, $24.26 Billion was lost due to payment card fraud worldwide. The...
Business Wire

Spending down your FSA starts with the right payment card

If you have money left on your FSA debit card, now is a good time to put it in your wallet alongside your regular bank debit card. The end of the year is the...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ElanAdvisors

Elan Advisory Svcs If you stopped at a Wawa mini mart recently, your payment card details may have been snatched: https://t.co/KESAhAHF0x via @TheVerge 1 day ago

pivotcloud

PivotCloudSolutions RT @CStoreNews_: #Wawa: If you stopped at a Wawa mini mart recently, your payment card details may have been snatched https://t.co/40adPbWB… 5 days ago

CStoreNews_

C-Store News NRF2020 #Wawa: If you stopped at a Wawa mini mart recently, your payment card details may have been snatched… https://t.co/GegDBYJBoA 5 days ago

TechInsiderz

Tech Insider If you stopped at a Wawa mini mart recently, your payment card details may have been snatched… https://t.co/FoJhs5argk 6 days ago

Techchaser

Techchaser If you stopped at a Wawa mini mart recently, your payment card details may have been snatched https://t.co/iCOi5mcD78 via @Verge 6 days ago

GeorgeMentz

George Mentz JD MBA RT @GeorgeMentz: If you stopped at a Wawa mini mart recently, your payment card details may have been snatched https://t.co/0Paqb3so3S http… 1 week ago

CStoreNews_

C-Store News NRF2020 #Wawa: If you stopped at a Wawa mini mart recently, your payment card details may have been snatched… https://t.co/fHgIGx1uaM 1 week ago

ysackesystems

Ysacke Systems If you stopped at a Wawa mini mart recently, your payment card details may have been snatched https://t.co/Lo0M1G8rqV via @Verge 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.