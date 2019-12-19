If you stopped at a Wawa mini mart recently, your payment card details may have been snatched

Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

If you used your credit card or debit card to buy gas or pay for snacks at any Wawa convenience store, anytime in the past nine months, your card information may have been skimmed by malware. The Philadelphia-based gas and convenience store chain says it discovered the malware on its payment processing servers on December 10th, but it took quite a while for the company to notice — the malware may have affected all 700 of its locations across five states since March.



Credit card and debit card numbers, expiration dates and customers’ names on the cards used at its in-store registers and gas pumps were among the data affected, the company says. The company’s announcement and FAQ doesn’t begin to suggest how the malware got there or who... If you used your credit card or debit card to buy gas or pay for snacks at any Wawa convenience store, anytime in the past nine months, your card information may have been skimmed by malware. The Philadelphia-based gas and convenience store chain says it discovered the malware on its payment processing servers on December 10th, but it took quite a while for the company to notice — the malware may have affected all 700 of its locations across five states since March.Credit card and debit card numbers, expiration dates and customers’ names on the cards used at its in-store registers and gas pumps were among the data affected, the company says. The company’s announcement and FAQ doesn’t begin to suggest how the malware got there or who... 👓 View full article

