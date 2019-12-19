If you stopped at a Wawa mini mart recently, your payment card details may have been snatched
Thursday, 19 December 2019 () If you used your credit card or debit card to buy gas or pay for snacks at any Wawa convenience store, anytime in the past nine months, your card information may have been skimmed by malware. The Philadelphia-based gas and convenience store chain says it discovered the malware on its payment processing servers on December 10th, but it took quite a while for the company to notice — the malware may have affected all 700 of its locations across five states since March.
Credit card and debit card numbers, expiration dates and customers’ names on the cards used at its in-store registers and gas pumps were among the data affected, the company says. The company’s announcement and FAQ doesn’t begin to suggest how the malware got there or who...
The CEO of Wawa is apologizing after the convenience store chain became a center of a massive data breach. According to an open letter from Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens, the company discovered malware on Wawa's payment processing servers between December 10 and 12 of 2019. Gheysens said in the letter that...
Visa is warning its users about using credit cards to pay for gas at the pump.
Newser reports Visa has recently two security groups about cybercrime groups.
The groups have hacked North American fuel..