Google will hire roughly 4,000 full-time customer support staffers following criticism about its 'shadow workforce' (GOOG, GOOGL) Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 2 days ago )

· Google announced in a blog post Thursday that it plans to significantly expand its in-house customer support operations in 2020 by hiring more full-time employees.

· The move would be a big change for Google, which relies heavily on contract workers for various business functions.

· The announcement comes several months...

