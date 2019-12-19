Wawa announces data breach that may have impacted customers at all of its locations for 9 months

· Wawa discovered a data breach caused by malware that began running on its payment processing systems in early March.

· The nine-month data breach affected credit and debit card numbers, expiration dates, and cardholder names at potentially all purchases made in Wawa locations and at fuel dispensers.

