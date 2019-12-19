Global  

Wawa announces data breach that may have impacted customers at all of its locations for 9 months

Business Insider Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Wawa announces data breach that may have impacted customers at all of its locations for 9 months· Wawa discovered a data breach caused by malware that began running on its payment processing systems in early March. 
· The nine-month data breach affected credit and debit card numbers, expiration dates, and cardholder names at potentially all purchases made in Wawa locations and at fuel dispensers.
· Wawa is encouraging...
News video: Wawa announces data breach at 'potentially all' locations

Wawa announces data breach at 'potentially all' locations 01:16

 The malware accessed customers' payment card information, including credit and debit card numbers, expiration dates and cardholder names at potentially inside the store and at the self-serve pumps, according to Wawa.

