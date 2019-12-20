Global  

Nintendo launches Mario Kart Tour real-time multiplayer beta for Gold Pass subscribers

Friday, 20 December 2019
Nintendo has officially launched the beta of its highly anticipated real-time multiplayer mode for Mario Kart Tour. The beta testing period is available starting immediately and runs through December 26 – but it’s limited to Gold Pass subscribers.

