Nintendo launches Mario Kart Tour real-time multiplayer beta for Gold Pass subscribers

Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 1 hour ago )

Nintendo has officially launched the beta of its highly anticipated real-time multiplayer mode for Mario Kart Tour. The beta testing period is available starting immediately and runs through December 26 – but it’s limited to Gold Pass subscribers.



The post Nintendo launches Mario Kart Tour real-time multiplayer beta for Gold Pass subscribers appeared first on 9to5Mac.



