Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Facebook Is Developing Its Own OS To Replace Android

Fossbytes Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Facebook is developing its own operating system to remove its dependency on Google’s Android OS for its future hardware products such as Oculus and Portal. Mark Lucovsky, the ex-Microsoft engineer helped in creating the Windows NT operating system, will lead this project and create a new Facebook OS from scratch. This isn’t the first time […]

The post Facebook Is Developing Its Own OS To Replace Android appeared first on Fossbytes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.