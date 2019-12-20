Tesla vehicles are getting Stardew Valley

Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 21 hours ago )

Tesla owners have seen a bunch of games added to their car’s in-dash display over the last few months, from a handful of Atari classics to the painfully hard Cuphead. Next up? The oh-so-sweet farm living RPG, Stardew Valley. In addition to just being kind of cool, the in-dash games (playable only when parked, […] 👓 View full article

