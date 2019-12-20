Global  

Another Facebook Data Breach: 267 Million Users’ Phone Numbers Exposed

Fossbytes Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Welcome to another episode of Facebook data breach. With 2019 coming to an end, Facebook has yet again disappointed its users by exposing their personal data online. As discovered by security researcher Bob Diachenko along with Comparitech, phone numbers, names and Facebook user IDs of as many as 267 million people were left in open […]

The post Another Facebook Data Breach: 267 Million Users’ Phone Numbers Exposed appeared first on Fossbytes.
Iamdeadlyz

Ian Enanoria | POS Bakerz RT @fossbytes14: Another day, another data breach -- and you can't do anything about it! https://t.co/ZucfRAcCZZ https://t.co/dyQeL3yM65 6 minutes ago

fossbytes14

Fossbytes Another day, another data breach -- and you can't do anything about it! https://t.co/ZucfRAcCZZ https://t.co/dyQeL3yM65 10 minutes ago

minionsweb

MinionsWeb Another day, another Facebook data breach. #DeleteFacebook And they want to offer an OS. HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA https://t.co/ckgyeibhBA 1 hour ago

Soulgugu

Gagan Another data breach "accident" just confirmed at @Facebook .Read more. https://t.co/VFFpxy8L1n You can signup or l… https://t.co/QUwyTs16IF 2 hours ago

TheRulersBack

Cam Facebook had another data breach. 🤦🏾‍♂️ 4 hours ago

Sbryen

Shelley Bryen Another Facebook Data breach https://t.co/W0lPMpgiSF 5 hours ago

IT_securitynews

IT Security News - www.itsecuritynews.info Names & Phone numbers of 267 million Facebook users exposed: By Waqas Another day, another data breach… https://t.co/rgEZmaLq2W #infosec 6 hours ago

Berton_Hu

Berton Hu Another Facebook's user data breach🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/Qgtt6FfHqI 6 hours ago

