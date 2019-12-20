Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 26 minutes ago )

Welcome to another episode of Facebook data breach. With 2019 coming to an end, Facebook has yet again disappointed its users by exposing their personal data online. As discovered by security researcher Bob Diachenko along with Comparitech, phone numbers, names and Facebook user IDs of as many as 267 million people were left in open […]



The post Another Facebook Data Breach: 267 Million Users’ Phone Numbers Exposed appeared first on Fossbytes. 👓 View full article

