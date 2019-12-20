Friday, 20 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Today only, as part of its Last-Minute Deals, WizGear Direct Amazon is offering a two-pack of Stick-on Smartphone Car Mounts for *$9.79*. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Today’s deal is down from the usual $14 price tag and a match of the Amazon all-time low price. Whether as a stocking stuffer or just getting ready for holiday travel, these nifty stick-on mounts are great to have this winter. You’ll find compatibility with all of the latest smartphones out there on this model. Rated 4.2/5 stars. More below.



more…



--------------------



Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ojdwfnWwSo



The post Score iPhone and Android car mounts from $8.50 in today’s Gold Box appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

