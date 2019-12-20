Global  

Best Buy Last-Chance Sale includes HomePod, 10.2-inch iPad, TVs, more at Black Friday pricing

9to5Toys Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Best Buy has launched its annual Last-Second Savings Event, a five-day sale culminating in various re-runs of Black Friday deals and more. Free shipping is available for all with guaranteed delivery if you buy first thing this morning. Of course, one-hour store pick-up is also an option through Christmas Eve. This sale features markdowns on Apple products, TVs, smart home gear, and much more. You’ll find all of our top picks below.

Today's Best Game Deals: Collection of Mana $20, Borderlands 3 $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Collection of Mana on Nintendo Switch for *$19.99 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders...
9to5Toys

HomePod and 10.2-inch iPad return to Black Friday pricing, 15% off App store gift cards, more on sale

Friday’s best deals include the return of Black Friday pricing on HomePod, iPads, and more. Plus, there are markdowns on Ring Video Doorbells and 15% off App...
9to5Mac Also reported by •9to5Toys

