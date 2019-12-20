Global  

St. Louis-based Summersalt raises $17.3 million for its direct-to-consumer clothing line

TechCrunch Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
The midwest may not be known as the fashion capital of the world (or even the U.S.), but its place in the consumer retail firmament is secure through L Brands and its Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works subsidiaries. Now, venture investors are investing $17.3 million to establish another tentpole clothing brand in the […]
Summersalt Swimwear Hopes to 'Provide Joy' With Second Round of Funding [Video]Summersalt Swimwear Hopes to 'Provide Joy' With Second Round of Funding

CEO Lori Coulter of the St. Louis-based apparel brand, which uses recycled materials in its swimwear, talked to Cheddar about its $17.3 million Series B funding.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:43Published

TJX Bucks Trend of Tepid Retail Earnings With Impressive Sales Growth [Video]TJX Bucks Trend of Tepid Retail Earnings With Impressive Sales Growth

What exactly is TJX doing right that other retailers aren't? The jury is out on that one, especially as the critical holiday shopping season kicks off, but the owner and operator of popular clothing..

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:35Published


Tweets about this

WUSTL

Washington University in St. Louis Co-founded by WashU alum (MBA ’99) in 2017, St. Louis-based clothing brand, Summersalt, is using its footprint in t… https://t.co/r4Du7i6R46 52 minutes ago

M_Dellamura02

M. Dellamura #Tech St. Louis-based Summersalt raises $17.3 million for its direct-to-consumer clothing line https://t.co/m6letvn7k5 #Startup 5 hours ago

mayur_shingote

Mayur Shingote RT @TechCrunch: St. Louis-based Summersalt raises $17.3 million for its direct-to-consumer clothing line https://t.co/P4uApHCmRL by @jshieb… 6 hours ago

WashUFuse

WashUFuse #ICYMI on this holiday week: big shoutout to @summersalt, another startup with @WUSTL DNA that just crushed its lat… https://t.co/OJ3C3rcAzr 8 hours ago

spicyabubs

spicyabubs St. Louis-based Summersalt raises $17.3 million for its direct-to-consumer clothing line – TechCrunch #Startup… https://t.co/lJAcTFOosY 17 hours ago

Brand_Babe

Brand Babe St. Louis-based Summersalt raises $17.3 million for its direct-to-consumer clothing line - TechCrunch https://t.co/iwMPu58Upj 22 hours ago

mancavebits

Big Dave aka WelshNut - ManCaveBits.com St. Louis-based Summersalt raises $17.3 million for its direct-to-consumer clothing line https://t.co/HMbB3McnY1 1 day ago

itsRickRobinson

Rick Robinson St. Louis-based Summersalt raises $17.3 million for its direct-to-consumer clothing line https://t.co/NA3IFjwls1 https://t.co/TgZWHedgnm 1 day ago

