Apple's expanded bug bounty program opens to everyone

engadget Friday, 20 December 2019 ()
Apple's bug bounty program is now open to all security researchers, and it now also covers macOS, tvOS, watchOS and iCloud. The tech giant's bug bounty used to be invite-only and exclusively offered payouts for iOS bugs. A few months ago, however, th...
